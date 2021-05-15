SIBCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $4,985.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $767,429.86 and approximately $4,985.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,554.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.74 or 0.07786291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.21 or 0.02498618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00633524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00202393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.85 or 0.00815585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00661226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.00574998 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,164,405 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

