Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday.

SIEGY stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $46.14 and a 52 week high of $88.17. The company has a market capitalization of $149.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

