Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LWSCF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of LWSCF stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

