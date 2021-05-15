Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.74. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -256.44%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

