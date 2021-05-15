SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.89

SIG plc (LON:SHI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.89 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 53.95 ($0.70). SIG shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 3,076,019 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SIG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 36 ($0.47).

Get SIG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of £632.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.89.

In other news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

SIG Company Profile (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.