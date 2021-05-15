Signata Price Hits $0.30 (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Signata has traded up 73.9% against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market cap of $5.57 million and $210,034.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00089816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $558.07 or 0.01141478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00067546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00115620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061929 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,385,700 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.