Signata (SATA) Achieves Market Cap of $5.77 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Signata has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar. Signata has a market cap of $5.77 million and $178,430.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00088743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $541.49 or 0.01124010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00114821 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00061480 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,385,700 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

