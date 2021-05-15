Simple Software Solutions Hits Market Cap of $278,747.98 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $278,747.98 and $1,853.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033070 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000169 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,801,170 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.