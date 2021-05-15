Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 48.7% Lower This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $269,803.09 and $63.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,802,240 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

