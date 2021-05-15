Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stake Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $139,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKX. B. Riley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,279,977 in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

