Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $2.68 on Major Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00005429 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $53.67 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00096853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.88 or 0.00531813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.00236278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005210 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.90 or 0.01211582 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00038735 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

