Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,437 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Sleep Number worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $36,964,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $7,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

