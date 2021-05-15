Small Love Potion Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.41 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $69.41 million and $28.55 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.54 or 0.01104088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00065353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00114045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

