SmartCash One Day Volume Reaches $1.49 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $23.24 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,889.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,888.99 or 0.07954619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,237.55 or 0.02531312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.98 or 0.00640174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00210378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.28 or 0.00878066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.98 or 0.00672898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.03 or 0.00603460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006942 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.