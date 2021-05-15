SmartCash (SMART) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $22.87 million and $1.33 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,007.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.15 or 0.07955401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.00 or 0.02520470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.98 or 0.00647774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00206113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.37 or 0.00811065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.97 or 0.00664432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.95 or 0.00583149 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

