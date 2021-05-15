Smartlands Network (SLT) Achieves Market Cap of $76.84 Million

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $76.84 million and approximately $562,834.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for about $15.06 or 0.00031204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00087463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.79 or 0.01109847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00113679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060367 BTC.

SLT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

