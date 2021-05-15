Smartshare Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $126,007.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

