Smead Capital Management Inc. Sells 59,554 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smead Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 59,554 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $44,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 7,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.66.

DIS stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $104.27 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

