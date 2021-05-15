SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Tops $27.78 on Major Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $27.78 or 0.00057563 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $509,452.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00095178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.70 or 0.00542284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00235003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.48 or 0.01177984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.72 or 0.01213695 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,951 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

