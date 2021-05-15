Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 1,097.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,164 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 71.9% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 133,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPOF stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

