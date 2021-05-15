Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sogou had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%.
SOGO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 884,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,695. Sogou has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.
About Sogou
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.