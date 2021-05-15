Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sogou had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%.

SOGO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 884,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,695. Sogou has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

