Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,639. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $384.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,608,695 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $14,999,996.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
