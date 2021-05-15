SoMee.Social (ONG) Market Cap Achieves $15.13 Million

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and $195,604.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

SoMee.Social is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

