SONO (SONO) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. SONO has a market capitalization of $30,099.37 and $16.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SONO has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,191.59 or 1.00034133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $717.42 or 0.01489190 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.08 or 0.00722534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.01 or 0.00394420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.55 or 0.00241936 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006036 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars.

