SonoCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $145,265.00 (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One SonoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $145,265.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.53 or 0.00544511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.61 or 0.00233860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005099 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.00 or 0.01183602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.26 or 0.01215019 BTC.

SonoCoin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

