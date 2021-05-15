Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) versus Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Head-To-Head Survey

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Welltower and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 26.20% 8.64% 4.39% Sotherly Hotels -38.08% -49.78% -8.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Welltower and Sotherly Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $5.12 billion 5.97 $1.23 billion $4.16 17.60 Sotherly Hotels $185.79 million 0.27 $1.91 million $1.11 2.98

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Welltower has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Welltower and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 10 8 0 2.30 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Welltower currently has a consensus target price of $66.45, suggesting a potential downside of 9.25%. Given Welltower’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Summary

Welltower beats Sotherly Hotels on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

