Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.93% of Southern First Bancshares worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,849,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,350 shares of company stock worth $850,256 over the last ninety days. 8.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFST. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

