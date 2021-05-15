SP Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SP Asset Management boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $55.35. 28,158,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,598,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Loop Capital increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

