SP Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SP Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. SP Asset Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,035,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,756,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $149.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,410. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $125.18 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.