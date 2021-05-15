SP Asset Management Has $221.54 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SP Asset Management lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 27.5% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $221,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $10.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.94. 19,245,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,517,070. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $204.12 and a one year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

