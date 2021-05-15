SP Asset Management Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

SP Asset Management lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,878.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

IYH traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.86. 16,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,487. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $204.20 and a 1-year high of $268.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.12.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

