SP Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SP Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

VTEB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 948,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,050. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90.

