SP Asset Management Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SP Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.70. 2,375,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722,246. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.21 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.