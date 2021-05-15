SP Asset Management Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SP Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.24. 21,181,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,920,516. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

