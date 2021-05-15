SP Asset Management Raises Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,918,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

BATS:IGV traded up $9.00 on Friday, reaching $342.59. 1,284,101 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.02.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

