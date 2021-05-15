SP Asset Management Sells 1,256 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SP Asset Management reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.3% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,306,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 166,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.92 and a 200 day moving average of $149.10. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

