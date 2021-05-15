SP Asset Management Sells 2,427 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SP Asset Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,816,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 40,362,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,831,145. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

