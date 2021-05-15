SP Asset Management Sells 6,265 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SP Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for 1.5% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SP Asset Management owned 0.31% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSO. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $116.11.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

