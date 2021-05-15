SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.18

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.18 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 16.30 ($0.21). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 16.30 ($0.21), with a volume of 15,368 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.51.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

