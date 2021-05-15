Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Price Down 19.3% This Week

Spaceswap SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market capitalization of $750,336.59 and approximately $35,333.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be bought for about $1,276.08 or 0.02695430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00094541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00522804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00234456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005104 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.83 or 0.01159267 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.05 or 0.01218884 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 588 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading

