SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $84.78 million and $3.68 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,059,500,638 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

