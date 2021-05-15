SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Hits $30,891.92

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 59.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $30,891.92 and approximately $20.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000107 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007966 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,933,479 coins and its circulating supply is 9,838,736 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

