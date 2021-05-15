SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

