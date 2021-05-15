SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

