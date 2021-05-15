SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 992.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.4% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $172.69 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

