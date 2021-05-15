SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

