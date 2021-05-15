SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 173.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $233,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after buying an additional 10,641,997 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,191,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,670,000 after purchasing an additional 438,778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,724,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,482,000 after purchasing an additional 335,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.