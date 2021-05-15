SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0001 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $472,786.02 and approximately $448.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,766.04 or 1.00107295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056446 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $740.89 or 0.01520903 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.21 or 0.00723011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00394402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00231726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006051 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

