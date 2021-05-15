SPINDLE (SPD) 1-Day Volume Tops $436.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $460,580.94 and $436.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,142.48 or 1.00090099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00052951 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $715.40 or 0.01487352 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.51 or 0.00724568 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.00394544 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00242974 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006022 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

