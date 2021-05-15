Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Holdings Decreased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144,772 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,836,000 after purchasing an additional 321,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after buying an additional 647,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,368,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,738,000 after buying an additional 166,233 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $16,919,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

